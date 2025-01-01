Menu
Experience luxury and power in this 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum. With only 81,725 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for a used vehicle. Key Features: - Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Spacious interior accommodating up to 8 passengers - Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation - Luxurious interior with heated leather steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals - Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience - 22-inch tires for improved handling and aesthetics - Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality - Mobile hotspot for constant connectivity At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to reserve this Expedition, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this remarkable SUV for yourself. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca to explore your options and take the next step in owning this stunning Ford Expedition Platinum. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2018 Ford Expedition

81,725 KM

2018 Ford Expedition

Platinum 8 Passenger | Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle | Must See !

12563132

2018 Ford Expedition

Platinum 8 Passenger | Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle | Must See !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
81,725KM
VIN 1FMJU1MT4JEA01915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and power in this 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum. With only 81,725 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for a used vehicle.

Key Features:
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious interior accommodating up to 8 passengers
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation
- Luxurious interior with heated leather steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- 22-inch tires for improved handling and aesthetics
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality
- Mobile hotspot for constant connectivity

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this Expedition, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this remarkable SUV for yourself. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca to explore your options and take the next step in owning this stunning Ford Expedition Platinum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Warning-Front
Active Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Interior

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mobile hotspot internet access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: 22"
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

height adjusters
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

