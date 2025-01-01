$41,778+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition
Platinum 8 Passenger | Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle | Must See !
2018 Ford Expedition
Platinum 8 Passenger | Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle | Must See !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$41,778
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 81,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and power in this 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum. With only 81,725 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for a used vehicle.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious interior accommodating up to 8 passengers
- Advanced safety features including BLIS and Collision Mitigation
- Luxurious interior with heated leather steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- 22-inch tires for improved handling and aesthetics
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality
- Mobile hotspot for constant connectivity
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this Expedition, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this remarkable SUV for yourself. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca to explore your options and take the next step in owning this stunning Ford Expedition Platinum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555