Come see this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 18 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power drivers seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front passenger head restraints, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control.

2018 Ford Explorer

313,265 KM

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT **New Arrival**

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

313,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P4769A
  • Mileage 313,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 18" 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front passenger head restraints, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2018 Ford Explorer