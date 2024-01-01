$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # P4769A
- Mileage 313,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Ford Explorer XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 18" 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front passenger head restraints, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
