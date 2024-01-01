Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is a compelling choice for those in the market for a midsize SUV that doesnt compromise on performance, comfort, or technology. With its powerful engine, advanced safety features, and spacious interior, the Explorer Sport stands out as a versatile and reliable vehicle. Its designed to meet the needs of modern families and adventurous individuals alike, offering a perfect balance of luxury and practicality.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2018 FORD EXPLORER SPORT</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li> <li>7-Passenger Seating</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Trailer Sway Control</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>CD Player</li> <li>USB Ports</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.5L V6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2018 FORD EXPLORER please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2018 Ford Explorer

89,000 KM

Details Description

$30,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Explorer

Sport AWD - Sunroof, Htd/Vent Lthr, Rmt Strt!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

Sport AWD - Sunroof, Htd/Vent Lthr, Rmt Strt!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11792004
  2. 11792004
  3. 11792004
  4. 11792004
  5. 11792004
  6. 11792004
  7. 11792004
  8. 11792004
  9. 11792004
  10. 11792004
  11. 11792004
  12. 11792004
  13. 11792004
  14. 11792004
  15. 11792004
  16. 11792004
  17. 11792004
  18. 11792004
  19. 11792004
  20. 11792004
  21. 11792004
  22. 11792004
  23. 11792004
  24. 11792004
  25. 11792004
  26. 11792004
  27. 11792004
  28. 11792004
  29. 11792004
  30. 11792004
  31. 11792004
  32. 11792004
  33. 11792004
  34. 11792004
  35. 11792004
Contact Seller

$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT3JGA29138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is a compelling choice for those in the market for a midsize SUV that doesn't compromise on performance, comfort, or technology. With its powerful engine, advanced safety features, and spacious interior, the Explorer Sport stands out as a versatile and reliable vehicle. It's designed to meet the needs of modern families and adventurous individuals alike, offering a perfect balance of luxury and practicality.

FEATURES OF THE 2018 FORD EXPLORER SPORT
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior
  • 7-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Hill Descent Control

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Navigation
  • Bluetooth
  • CD Player
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2018 FORD EXPLORER please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST Quad Cab - LOCALLY OWNED!!! 6-Passenger for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 RAM 1500 ST Quad Cab - LOCALLY OWNED!!! 6-Passenger 123,750 KM $25,899 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, 8-PASS!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, 8-PASS!! 52,250 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru WRX STI KANRAI EDITION - Clean Record, Low Mileage!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Subaru WRX STI KANRAI EDITION - Clean Record, Low Mileage!! 65,000 KM $44,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer