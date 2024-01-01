$30,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
Sport AWD - Sunroof, Htd/Vent Lthr, Rmt Strt!!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$30,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT3JGA29138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is a compelling choice for those in the market for a midsize SUV that doesn't compromise on performance, comfort, or technology. With its powerful engine, advanced safety features, and spacious interior, the Explorer Sport stands out as a versatile and reliable vehicle. It's designed to meet the needs of modern families and adventurous individuals alike, offering a perfect balance of luxury and practicality.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 FORD EXPLORER SPORT
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2018 FORD EXPLORER please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
