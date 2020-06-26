2018 Ford Explorer

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Keypad Entry

digital odometer

Rear door type: Liftgate

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Parking sensors: rear

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Overhead console: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Center differential: mechanical

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Third row headrests: adjustable

Spare wheel type: steel

Dash trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Tow hooks: front

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Rear heat: independently controlled

Floor material: carpet

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Passenger seat power adjustments: 6

Hill holder control

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Passenger seat manual adjustments: height

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Storage: front seatback

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Roof rails color: silver

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Assist handle: front

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Drive mode selector

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Wheels: painted aluminum

Rear headrests: 3

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Skid plate(s): front

Rear spoiler: roofline

Impact sensor: door unlock

Third row headrests: 2

Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench

Rear seat folding: flat

Laminated glass: acoustic

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Rear wiper: with washer

Side mirror type: spotter mirror

Front shock type: twin-tube gas

Rear shock type: twin-tube gas

Mirror color: black

Headlights: LED

Fender lip moldings: black

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Door sill trim: scuff plate

Storage: accessory hook

Front brake diameter: 13.9

Reading lights: rear

Grille color: silver

Front wipers: speed sensitive

Capless fuel filler system

Infotainment: SYNC

Programmable safety key

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Body side moldings: chrome

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Phone: voice operated

Third row seatbelts: 3-point

Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor

Knee airbags: front passenger

Steering ratio: 15.8

Rear wiper: dual speed

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration

Rear brake diameter: 13.5

Rear brake width: 0.75

Window defogger: rear

Power outlet(s): 12V rear

Grille color: chrome accents

Fuel economy display: range

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm

Rocker panel color: black

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Storage: sunglasses holder

Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm

Watts: 80

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm

Axle ratio: 3.65

Assist handle: rear

Front brake width: 1.25

Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.

Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Driver seat power adjustments: 10

Headlights: wiper activated

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Radio: voice operated

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Skid plate(s): rear

Cupholders: third row

Side curtain airbags: third row

Reading lights: third row

Third row seat folding: split

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Camera system washer: rear

