Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

4WD w. Htd Lthr, Pano Roof, Nav!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

4WD w. Htd Lthr, Pano Roof, Nav!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5289383
  2. 5289383
  3. 5289383
  4. 5289383
  5. 5289383
  6. 5289383
  7. 5289383
  8. 5289383
  9. 5289383
  10. 5289383
  11. 5289383
  12. 5289383
  13. 5289383
  14. 5289383
  15. 5289383
  16. 5289383
  17. 5289383
  18. 5289383
  19. 5289383
  20. 5289383
  21. 5289383
  22. 5289383
  23. 5289383
  24. 5289383
  25. 5289383
  26. 5289383
  27. 5289383
  28. 5289383
  29. 5289383
  30. 5289383
  31. 5289383
  32. 5289383
  33. 5289383
  34. 5289383
  35. 5289383
  36. 5289383
  37. 5289383
  38. 5289383
  39. 5289383
  40. 5289383
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5289383
  • Stock #: SCV4373
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGC07954
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Keypad Entry
  • digital odometer
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Third row headrests: adjustable
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Dash trim: alloy
  • Door trim: alloy
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Rear heat: independently controlled
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
  • Hill holder control
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Roof rails color: silver
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Drive mode selector
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Wheels: painted aluminum
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Skid plate(s): front
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Third row headrests: 2
  • Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Side mirror type: spotter mirror
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Mirror color: black
  • Headlights: LED
  • Fender lip moldings: black
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Door sill trim: scuff plate
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Front brake diameter: 13.9
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Grille color: silver
  • Front wipers: speed sensitive
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Programmable safety key
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Body side moldings: chrome
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Third row seatbelts: 3-point
  • Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
  • Knee airbags: front passenger
  • Steering ratio: 15.8
  • Rear wiper: dual speed
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.5
  • Rear brake width: 0.75
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Power outlet(s): 12V rear
  • Grille color: chrome accents
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm
  • Watts: 80
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
  • Axle ratio: 3.65
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Front brake width: 1.25
  • Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Headlights: wiper activated
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Skid plate(s): rear
  • Cupholders: third row
  • Side curtain airbags: third row
  • Reading lights: third row
  • Third row seat folding: split
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night
  • Camera system washer: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2016 Connect KZ-SPRE...
 0 KM
$31,600 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Challenge...
 21,000 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger G...
 18,000 KM
$37,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory