2018 Ford Explorer

94,082 KM

Details

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

4WD | 100A | Reverse Camera | Keyless Entry

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

94,082KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9566434
  • Stock #: 23K8D01A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B80JGC57701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,082 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Recent Arrival!

4WD.

Black 2018 Ford Explorer 4WD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 CD Player
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

