2018 Ford Explorer
4WD | 100A | Reverse Camera | Keyless Entry
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
94,082KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9566434
- Stock #: 23K8D01A
- VIN: 1FM5K8B80JGC57701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23K8D01A
- Mileage 94,082 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD.
Black 2018 Ford Explorer 4WD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 CD Player
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9