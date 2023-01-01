Menu
2018 Ford F-150

125,375 KM

$36,909

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

XLT 302A | XTR | Trailer Tow Pkg

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

125,375KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10085016
  • Stock #: F53G9N
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JKF18275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,375 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XLT Remote Start | Backup Cam 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Shadow Black
Key Features

- Equipment Group 302A
- XTR Pkg
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Vehicle Start
- SYNC 3
- Trailer Tow Pkg
- 3.55 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
- 136L Fuel Tank

Safety Features

- Reverse Camera
- Reverse Sensing

4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 136L Fuel Tank, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake Assist, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, XTR Package.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Pwr rack & pinion steering
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
Compass
Trip Computer
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
glove box
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Full Cloth Headliner
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Vehicle info centre
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Pwr 10-way driver seat
Pwr lumbar
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear child safety locks
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Locking Lug Nuts
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service

Additional Features

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge
20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

