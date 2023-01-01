Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

155,244 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1688683181
  2. 1688683189
  3. 1688683197
  4. 1688683204
  5. 1688683212
  6. 1688683219
  7. 1688683227
  8. 1688683235
  9. 1688683244
  10. 1688683252
  11. 1688683259
  12. 1688683267
  13. 1688683275
  14. 1688683283
  15. 1688683291
  16. 1688683298
  17. 1688683306
  18. 1688683314
  19. 1688683322
  20. 1688683329
  21. 1688683337
  22. 1688683344
  23. 1688683352
  24. 1688683360
  25. 1688683368
  26. 1688683376
  27. 1688683383
  28. 1688683391
  29. 1688683400
  30. 1688683408
  31. 1688683416
  32. 1688683425
  33. 1688683433
  34. 1688683442
  35. 1688683450
  36. 1688683457
  37. 1688683464
  38. 1688683472
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
155,244KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10150068
  • Stock #: 1339
  • VIN: 1ftew1e59jke41758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 155,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 155,244 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Tit...
 207,609 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 120,954 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory