Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

145,789 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT FX4

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1698688271
  2. 1698688279
  3. 1698688287
  4. 1698688296
  5. 1698688304
  6. 1698688313
  7. 1698688322
  8. 1698688331
  9. 1698688339
  10. 1698688347
  11. 1698688358
  12. 1698688368
  13. 1698688381
  14. 1698688396
  15. 1698688425
  16. 1698688458
  17. 1698688486
  18. 1698688514
  19. 1698688534
  20. 1698688559
  21. 1698688577
  22. 1698688584
  23. 1698688591
  24. 1698688599
  25. 1698688608
  26. 1698688615
  27. 1698688623
  28. 1698688630
  29. 1698688637
  30. 1698688645
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,789KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607103
  • Stock #: 1393
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E58JFA99832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 145,789 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- One owner unit

- Super Crew

- Clean Carfax; Never been in any accidents, clean title

- 5.0L Gas Engine

- 145,789 Kms

- Rear-view camera

- A/M Wheels

- Back Rack

- Tonneau Cover

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2023 Can-Am Outlande...
 746 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Polaris RMK PRO...
 1,600 MI
$11,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma D...
 53,816 KM
$46,877 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory