Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT FX4
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
145,789KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10607103
- Stock #: 1393
- VIN: 1FTFW1E58JFA99832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
Mileage 145,789 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- One owner unit
- Super Crew
- Clean Carfax; Never been in any accidents, clean title
- 5.0L Gas Engine
- 145,789 Kms
- Rear-view camera
- A/M Wheels
- Back Rack
- Tonneau Cover
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Seatbelt Air Bag
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4