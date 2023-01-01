$35,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
XTR 4X4 - 5.0 V8, 8in Scrn, Pwr Htd Seats, Diff Locker
2018 Ford F-150
XTR 4X4 - 5.0 V8, 8in Scrn, Pwr Htd Seats, Diff Locker
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
115,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1E58JKE10310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GT9493
- Mileage 115,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** STUNNING ONE OWNER F-150 XTR 4X4 CREW! *** HEATED SEATS, TOW PACKAGE, TONNEAU COVER, LOCKING DIFF!! *** 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW! *** Local truck, one owner, excellent service history!! Everything you want in a pre-owned vehicle. If you're after a clean V8 4WD Truck, then look no further!! Under the hood is the 5.0L Coyote V8 pushing 385HP paired to a 10-Speed automatic transmission. This F-150 looks and rides like new and sports the Factory-Optioned XTR PACKAGE with many features including a Big 8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCH SCREEN......HEATED SEATS......BLUETOOTH......WIFI HOTSPOT......POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW......POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS......Roll-up TONNEAU COVER......REMOTE START......Tow hooks......KEYLESS ENTRY......XTR Chrome Appearance Package (Side Steps & Exhaust Tip)......PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST......Automatic Headlights & High Beams......Electronic Parking Brake......Fog Lights......Power Adjustable Mirrors......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS w/ Lumbar Support (Driver & Passenger)......Selectable Drive Modes (Sport, Normal, Tow)......Steering Wheel Multimedia Controls......Auto Start-Stop......6 Passenger with Folding Front Bench......Split Folding Rear Bench With Storage......LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Electronic Parking Brake......TOW PACKAGE (Hitch Receiver, Wiring Connections, Tow Mode)......POWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE (Windows, Doors, Locks)......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD......18 INCH CHROME RIMS w/ All Season Tires!!
This Sharp Coyote F-150 comes with all original Books and Manuals, two sets of Keys and Fobs, Fitted All Weather Floor mats and balance of Ford FACTORY 5 YEAR WARRANTY. Now sale priced at just $35,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or view at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
This Sharp Coyote F-150 comes with all original Books and Manuals, two sets of Keys and Fobs, Fitted All Weather Floor mats and balance of Ford FACTORY 5 YEAR WARRANTY. Now sale priced at just $35,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or view at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2018 Ford F-150 XTR 4X4 - 5.0 V8, 8in Scrn, Pwr Htd Seats, Diff Locker 115,000 KM $35,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4X4 - SuprCrw, 8in Scrn, Tow Pckg, Diff Lock 61,000 KM $56,600 + tax & lic
2012 Lexus IS 250 AWD - Htd Lthr, Nav, Paddle Shft, Sunrf, Touchscrn 70,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2018 Ford F-150