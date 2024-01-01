$18,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1399
- Mileage 315,225 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***JUST ARRIVED, 2018 FORD F150 8 FT LONG BOX, 4X4, 5.0 V8, SUPERCAB, LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN NEWER ALL TERRAIN TIRES, HITCH, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, TINTED GLASS, ENGINE OIL AND FILTER SERVICE COMPLETED, TRANSMISSION FLUID AND FILTER SERVICE COMPLETED, NEW FRONT BALL JOINTS, EXTRA CLEAN AND RUST FREE AS IT HAS AN ALUMINUM BODY! COME SEE FOR YOURSELF! WILL COME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $18,491+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 13.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.34, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.7, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: .98, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / phone / voice control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.31, Drive mode selector, Auto start/stop, Battery saver, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Side door type: dual rear-hinged access, Tailgate: power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: alert system / post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining / 4, Front headrests: adjustable / 3, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Steering ratio: 17, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Phone: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all terrain, Wheel locks: spare only, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer wiring: 4-pin, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: rear
