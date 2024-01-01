Menu
2018 FORD F150 8 FT LONG BOX, 4X4, 5.0 V8, SUPERCAB, LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN NEWER ALL TERRAIN TIRES, HITCH, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, TINTED GLASS, ENGINE OIL AND FILTER SERVICE COMPLETED, TRANSMISSION FLUID AND FILTER SERVICE COMPLETED, NEW FRONT BALL JOINTS, EXTRA CLEAN AND RUST FREE AS IT HAS AN ALUMINUM BODY! WILL COME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! VALUE PRICED AT $18,491+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED. INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 13.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.34, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.7, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: .98, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / phone / voice control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.31, Drive mode selector, Auto start/stop, Battery saver, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Side door type: dual rear-hinged access, Tailgate: power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: alert system / post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining / 4, Front headrests: adjustable / 3, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Steering ratio: 17, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Phone: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all terrain, Wheel locks: spare only, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer wiring: 4-pin, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: rear

2018 Ford F-150

315,225 KM

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

315,225KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1E53JKE41770

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1399
  • Mileage 315,225 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***JUST ARRIVED, 2018 FORD F150 8 FT LONG BOX, 4X4, 5.0 V8, SUPERCAB, LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN NEWER ALL TERRAIN TIRES, HITCH, SOFT TONNEAU COVER, TINTED GLASS, ENGINE OIL AND FILTER SERVICE COMPLETED, TRANSMISSION FLUID AND FILTER SERVICE COMPLETED, NEW FRONT BALL JOINTS, EXTRA CLEAN AND RUST FREE AS IT HAS AN ALUMINUM BODY! COME SEE FOR YOURSELF! WILL COME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $18,491+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 13.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.34, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.7, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: .98, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / phone / voice control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.31, Drive mode selector, Auto start/stop, Battery saver, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Side door type: dual rear-hinged access, Tailgate: power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: alert system / post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining / 4, Front headrests: adjustable / 3, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Steering ratio: 17, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Phone: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all terrain, Wheel locks: spare only, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer wiring: 4-pin, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: rear

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Compass
Front air conditioning
Drive mode selector

Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 3.31

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Clock
External temperature display

Upholstery: Cloth

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Rear spring type: leaf
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Tire type: all terrain
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Vanity mirrors: dual
Mirror color: black
Steering wheel trim: urethane
4WD type: part time
Door handle color: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Front brake width: 1.34
Rear brake diameter: 13.7
Capless fuel filler system
Pickup bed light
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Wheel locks: spare only
Solar-tinted glass: rear
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 17
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear brake width: .98
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Side door type: dual rear-hinged access
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Front headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear seat folding: folds up / split
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated
Impact sensor: alert system / post-collision safety system
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / phone / voice control
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats
Tailgate: power locking / removable
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining / 4
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining / 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-XXXX

204-509-0008

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2018 Ford F-150