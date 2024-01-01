Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Fords inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

2018 Ford F-150

147,282 KM

Details Description Features

$28,427

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | Cruise Control | Rear View Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | Cruise Control | Rear View Camera

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 11057834
  2. 11057834
Contact Seller

$28,427

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,282KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1EG9JKD26967

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 147,282 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 140,936 KM $20,323 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD 11,513 KM $28,736 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium | AWD | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium | AWD | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera 85,983 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,427

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150