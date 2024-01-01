Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

109,263 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1710279884
  2. 1710279892
  3. 1710279900
  4. 1710279909
  5. 1710279916
  6. 1710279924
  7. 1710279932
  8. 1710279939
  9. 1710279947
  10. 1710279954
  11. 1710279962
  12. 1710279977
  13. 1710279996
  14. 1710280003
  15. 1710280011
  16. 1710280019
  17. 1710280028
  18. 1710280034
  19. 1710280042
  20. 1710280049
  21. 1710280056
  22. 1710280063
  23. 1710280073
  24. 1710280082
  25. 1710280089
  26. 1710280106
  27. 1710280115
  28. 1710280123
  29. 1710280131
  30. 1710280138
  31. 1710280146
  32. 1710280153
  33. 1710280166
  34. 1710280174
  35. 1710280181
  36. 1710280188
  37. 1710280196
  38. 1710280203
  39. 1710280211
  40. 1710280219
  41. 1710280228
  42. 1710280235
  43. 1710280242
  44. 1710280249
  45. 1710280257
  46. 1710280265
  47. 1710280273
  48. 1710280281
  49. 1710280289
  50. 1710280296
  51. 1710280303
  52. 1710280311
  53. 1710280318
  54. 1710280328
  55. 1710280336
  56. 1710280344
  57. 1710280351
  58. 1710280359
  59. 1710280365
  60. 1710280372
  61. 1710280379
  62. 1710280387
  63. 1710280397
  64. 1710280405
  65. 1710280412
  66. 1710280420
  67. 1710280428
  68. 1710280436
  69. 1710280443
  70. 1710280450
  71. 1710280458
  72. 1710280466
  73. 1710280472
  74. 1710280478
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,263KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG1JFE70051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,263 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab - 4WD- FLAT DECK - 6.6L DURAMAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab - 4WD- FLAT DECK - 6.6L DURAMAX 697,743 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Z71 OFFROAD PKG. - 5.3L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Z71 OFFROAD PKG. - 5.3L 204,444 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - All Terrain Pkg. - 5.3L - Crew Cab for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - All Terrain Pkg. - 5.3L - Crew Cab 132,185 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150