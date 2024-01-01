Menu
2018 Ford F-150

123,833 KM

Details Description Features

$36,923

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4X4 5.0 Liter | Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4X4 5.0 Liter | Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$36,923

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,833KM
VIN 1FTEW1E56JFC57757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Vehicle Features

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Interior

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

2018 Ford F-150