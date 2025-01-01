Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this 2018 Ford F-150 SUPERCAB **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, and Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2018 Ford F-150

52,854 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

SUPERCAB **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
12163584

2018 Ford F-150

SUPERCAB **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP8JKE04022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018 Ford F-150 SUPERCAB **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, and Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock **New Arrival** 65,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S **New Arrival** 66,361 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Carnival **New Arrival** 85,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150