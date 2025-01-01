Menu
Only 66,000 kilometers ! Discover the rugged reliability of this 2018 Ford F-150 XL Crew Cab, a powerhouse ready for any challenge. With its robust 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this truck is your perfect companion for both work and play. Key Features: - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Versatile 4X4 drivetrain for all-terrain confidence - Spacious crew cab design, comfortably seating 5 - Fuel-efficient 2.7L engine, balancing power and economy - Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors - MyKey system for customizable driver settings - Appearance package for enhanced style - Electric power-assist steering for improved handling Experience the Ford F-150s legendary performance today. Reserve your test drive online or contact Birchwood Ford to explore financing options. Dont miss this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed truck thats ready for your next adventure! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454

2018 Ford F-150

66,802 KM

$33,877

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XL 4X4 Crewcab | Appearance Pack | Accident Free

12203293

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4X4 Crewcab | Appearance Pack | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$33,877

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,802KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP7JFD90304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 66,000 kilometers !
Discover the rugged reliability of this 2018 Ford F-150 XL Crew Cab, a powerhouse ready for any challenge. With its robust 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability, this truck is your perfect companion for both work and play.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Versatile 4X4 drivetrain for all-terrain confidence
- Spacious crew cab design, comfortably seating 5
- Fuel-efficient 2.7L engine, balancing power and economy
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors
- MyKey system for customizable driver settings
- Appearance package for enhanced style
- Electric power-assist steering for improved handling

Experience the Ford F-150's legendary performance today. Reserve your test drive online or contact Birchwood Ford to explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed truck that's ready for your next adventure!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$33,877

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Ford F-150