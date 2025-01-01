Menu
<p class= data-start=0 data-end=21><strong data-start=0 data-end=21>Vehicle Overview:</strong></p><p class= data-start=23 data-end=168>This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Regular Cab Long Bed comes with an <strong data-start=83 data-end=119>excellent Carfax service history</strong>, very well maintained making it a reliable and worth-buying option.</p><p class= data-start=23 data-end=168><em data-start=1368 data-end=1398 data-is-last-node=>(Carfax attached to listing)</em></p><ul data-start=170 data-end=409><li class= data-start=170 data-end=212><p class= data-start=172 data-end=212><strong data-start=172 data-end=187>Body Style:</strong> 4WD Regular Cab 8 Box</p></li><li class= data-start=213 data-end=253><p class= data-start=215 data-end=253><strong data-start=215 data-end=226>Engine:</strong> 3.5L 6-Cylinder Gasoline</p></li><li class= data-start=254 data-end=285><p class= data-start=256 data-end=285><strong data-start=256 data-end=273>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li class= data-start=286 data-end=319><p class= data-start=288 data-end=319><strong data-start=288 data-end=303>Drivetrain:</strong> 4-Wheel Drive</p></li><li class= data-start=320 data-end=350><p class= data-start=322 data-end=350><strong data-start=322 data-end=335>Odometer:</strong> Not Reported</p></li><li class= data-start=351 data-end=380><p class= data-start=353 data-end=380><strong data-start=353 data-end=372>Exterior Color:</strong> White</p></li><li class= data-start=381 data-end=409><p class= data-start=383 data-end=409><strong data-start=383 data-end=402>Interior Color:</strong> Gray</p></li></ul><hr class= data-start=411 data-end=414 /><p class= data-start=416 data-end=433><strong data-start=416 data-end=433>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=435 data-end=1048><li class= data-start=435 data-end=527><p class= data-start=437 data-end=459><strong data-start=437 data-end=459>Seating & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=462 data-end=527><li class= data-start=462 data-end=486><p class= data-start=464 data-end=486>3 Passenger Capacity</p></li><li class= data-start=489 data-end=504><p class= data-start=491 data-end=504>Cloth Seats</p></li><li class= data-start=507 data-end=527><p class= data-start=509 data-end=527>Air Conditioning</p></li></ul></li><li class= data-start=529 data-end=689><p class= data-start=531 data-end=553><strong data-start=531 data-end=553>Safety & Security:</strong></p><ul data-start=556 data-end=689><li class= data-start=556 data-end=574><p class= data-start=558 data-end=574>Back-Up Camera</p></li><li class= data-start=577 data-end=591><p class= data-start=579 data-end=591>ABS Brakes</p></li><li class= data-start=594 data-end=617><p class= data-start=596 data-end=617>Side Front Air Bags</p></li><li class= data-start=620 data-end=652><p class= data-start=622 data-end=652>Roll Sensing Curtain Airbags</p></li><li class= data-start=655 data-end=666><p class= data-start=657 data-end=666>Airbags</p></li><li class= data-start=669 data-end=689><p class= data-start=671 data-end=689>Traction Control</p></li></ul></li><li class= data-start=691 data-end=841><p class= data-start=693 data-end=709><strong data-start=693 data-end=709>Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=712 data-end=841><li class= data-start=712 data-end=729><p class= data-start=714 data-end=729>Power Windows</p></li><li class= data-start=732 data-end=747><p class= data-start=734 data-end=747>Power Locks</p></li><li class= data-start=750 data-end=767><p class= data-start=752 data-end=767>Power Mirrors</p></li><li class= data-start=770 data-end=799><p class= data-start=772 data-end=799>Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li class= data-start=802 data-end=820><p class= data-start=804 data-end=820>Cruise Control</p></li><li class= data-start=823 data-end=841><p class= data-start=825 data-end=841>Running Boards</p></li></ul></li><li class= data-start=843 data-end=943><p class= data-start=845 data-end=878><strong data-start=845 data-end=878>Entertainment & Connectivity:</strong></p><ul data-start=881 data-end=943><li class= data-start=881 data-end=899><p class= data-start=883 data-end=899>AM/FM/CD Radio</p></li><li class= data-start=902 data-end=930><p class= data-start=904 data-end=930>Satellite Radio (Sirius)</p></li><li class= data-start=933 data-end=943><p class= data-start=935 data-end=943>OnStar</p></li></ul></li><li class= data-start=945 data-end=1048><p class= data-start=947 data-end=971><strong data-start=947 data-end=971>Additional Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=974 data-end=1048><li class= data-start=974 data-end=988><p class= data-start=976 data-end=988>Fog Lights</p></li><li class= data-start=991 data-end=1003><p class= data-start=993 data-end=1003>Hard Top</p></li><li class= data-start=1006 data-end=1048><p class= data-start=1008 data-end=1048>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li></ul></li></ul><hr class= data-start=1050 data-end=1053 /><p class= data-start=1055 data-end=1082><strong data-start=1055 data-end=1082>Additional Information:</strong></p><ul data-start=1084 data-end=1225><li class= data-start=1084 data-end=1115><p class= data-start=1086 data-end=1115><strong data-start=1086 data-end=1113>Fresh Safety Inspection</strong></p></li><li class= data-start=1116 data-end=1140><p class= data-start=1118 data-end=1140><strong data-start=1118 data-end=1138>Very Low Mileage</strong></p></li><li class= data-start=1141 data-end=1225><p class= data-start=1143 data-end=1225><strong data-start=1143 data-end=1175>In-House Financing Available</strong> (No credit, no cosigner, or no income required)</p></li></ul><hr class= data-start=1227 data-end=1230 /><p class= data-start=1232 data-end=1280><strong data-start=1232 data-end=1245>Location:</strong><br data-start=1245 data-end=1248 />2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB</p><p class= data-start=1282 data-end=1366>For more details or to schedule a test drive, please contact us at (204) 255-1297.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1368 data-end=1398> </p>

Vehicle Description

