$16,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD REG CAB 8' BOX
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # JKF31669
- Mileage 251,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Overview:
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Regular Cab Long Bed comes with an excellent Carfax service history, very well maintained making it a reliable and worth-buying option.
(Carfax attached to listing)
Key Features:
Seating & Comfort:
3 Passenger Capacity
Cloth Seats
Air Conditioning
Safety & Security:
Back-Up Camera
ABS Brakes
Side Front Air Bags
Roll Sensing Curtain Airbags
Airbags
Traction Control
Convenience:
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Running Boards
Entertainment & Connectivity:
AM/FM/CD Radio
Satellite Radio (Sirius)
OnStar
Additional Features:
Fog Lights
Hard Top
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Additional Information:
Fresh Safety Inspection
Very Low Mileage
In-House Financing Available (No credit, no cosigner, or no income required)
Location:
2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB
For more details or to schedule a test drive, please contact us at (204) 255-1297.
Vehicle Features
204-255-1297