CARFAX Canada One Owner 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat White 2018 4WD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 10-Speed Automatic



Navigation, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, remote start, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.





Reviews:

* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Security System

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain Automatic Transmission Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

