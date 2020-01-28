Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat CLEAN CARFAX | REMOTE START | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat CLEAN CARFAX | REMOTE START | NAV

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 4580388
  2. 4580388
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$38,744

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,383KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4580388
  • Stock #: F328EV
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG6JKC05621
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
CARFAX Canada One Owner 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat White 2018 4WD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 10-Speed Automatic

Navigation, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, remote start, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Safety
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 72,371 KM
$16,984 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 83,941 KM
$16,826 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trax ...
 8,211 KM
$20,984 + tax & lic
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Send A Message