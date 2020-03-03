Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT XTR

2018 Ford F-150

XLT XTR

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,861KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4736538
  • Stock #: KS739063A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB7JFA10754
Exterior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

