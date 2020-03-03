3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** CLEAN HISTORY!! ***PRAIRIE OWNED 5.0L COYOTE *** RARE 6.5 FT BOX!!! *** SPORT GRAPHICS PACKAGE!*** Sharp looking truck loaded up with some high value options like a Huge PANORAMIC SUNROOF......NAVIGATION Package.......Factory REMOTE START......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......Sport-Style Centre Console......Color-Matched Bumpers, Door Handles, & Front Grille......RUNNING BOARDS......Sport Graphics Package......TONNEAU Cover......Huge In-Dash TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Microsoft Sync BLUETOOTH Connectivity......Power Adjustable Pedals......Securicode Keypad Keyless Entry......TINTED WINDOWS......Tire Tread Embossed Seats......Multimedia Connections (USB)......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......FOG LIGHTS......Rear Illuminating Box Light......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......5.0L V8 Coyote Engine......Power Adjustable Seat (Driver & Passenger) w/ Lumbar Support......Sliding Rear Cabin Window......LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......Rare SuperCrew Seating w/ 6.5 Foot Long Box......Full Power Convenience Package......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Factory TRAILER BRAKE Controller......PRO TRAILER Back Up Assist......Transmission TOW-HAUL MODE......Front Tow Hooks......and 18-Inch Two Tone ALLOY WHEELS w/ Like New Wrangler Duratracs!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, factory original Build Sheet & Invoice, custom fit All Weather Mats. Only 113,000 KMs!! Priced to sell at $33,575 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
