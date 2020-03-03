Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Powertrain Tow/Haul Mode Convenience Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Cargo tie downs

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Electronic Parking Brake

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Storage: door pockets

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Spare wheel type: steel

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Front struts

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Gauge: oil pressure

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Front brake diameter: 13.8

Tow hooks: front

Camera system: rearview

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Rear spring type: leaf

Hill holder control

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Tire type: all terrain

Assist handle: front

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Spare tire size: full-size non-matching

Door sill trim: scuff plate

Front brake width: 1.34

Rear brake diameter: 13.7

Capless fuel filler system

Pickup bed type: styleside

Tailgate: removable

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Wheel locks: spare only

Solar-tinted glass: rear

Axle ratio: 3.31

Steering ratio: 17

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Rear seat folding: folds up

Rear brake width: .98

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Trailer wiring: 4-pin

Assist handle: rear

Cupholders: rear

Headlights: wiper activated

Side curtain airbags: rear

