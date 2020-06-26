Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,193

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT ECOBOOST | Premium Trade

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT ECOBOOST | Premium Trade

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 5254625
  2. 5254625
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$32,193

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,150KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5254625
  • Stock #: F37ZFP
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP5JFA23298
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 24,150 KM
$32,193 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lari...
 60,160 KM
$40,650 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 159,743 KM
$15,360 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory