2018 Ford F-150

65,088 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,088KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5440241
  Stock #: 20W1E117A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJKC66759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20W1E117A
  • Mileage 65,088 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

