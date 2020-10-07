Menu
2018 Ford F-150

94,209 KM

$25,896

+ taxes & licensing

94,209KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5865099
  • Stock #: 20W1E352A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB8JKE10314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20W1E352A
  • Mileage 94,209 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Bench Seating
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

