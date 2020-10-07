Menu
2018 Ford F-150

31,338 KM

$38,933

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

XLT

XLT

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

31,338KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5998083
  • Stock #: F3NF5T
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4JFD20792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Rear Vision Camera
Bluetooth
All Season Tires
Cruise Control
XM Radio


All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

