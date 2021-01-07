+ taxes & licensing
204-284-7650
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, 4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Block heater, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum. Blue Metallic 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L Ecoboost 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9