2018 Ford F-150

47,333 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2.7L ECOBOOST

Location

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

47,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6423799
  • Stock #: 5398
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JKE32982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,333 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, 4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Block heater, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum. Blue Metallic 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2.7L Ecoboost 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Theft
Bench Seating
Driver Side Airbag

