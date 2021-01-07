+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
+ taxes & licensing
This Local 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4WD just came in on trade! Its powered by an EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 2and 10-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 4WD, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package and so much more!
Odometer is 60176 kilometers below market average!
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2