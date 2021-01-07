Menu
2018 Ford F-150

20,179 KM

Details

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW XLT 4X4 3.5L ECOBOOST

2018 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW XLT 4X4 3.5L ECOBOOST

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Sale

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6529911
  • Stock #: F3U4BF
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG4JFE18967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,179 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4WD just came in on trade! Its powered by an EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 2and 10-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 4WD, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package and so much more!

Odometer is 60176 kilometers below market average!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

