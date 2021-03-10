Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT FX4 | SuperCrew | 4WD | 5.0L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT FX4 | SuperCrew | 4WD | 5.0L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6820547
  • Stock #: F3WFN8
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E59JKD75572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XLT XLT SuperCrew | 4WD | 5.0L V8 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Shadow Black

4x4, 4WD, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Electronic Stability Control, FX4 Off-Road Package, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Connect, Traction control, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 141,000 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 219,399 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2004 Honda CR-V EX AWD
 290,427 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory