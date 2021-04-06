+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
LOADED 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A SPORT | ROOF | NAV | TECH PKG | 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Ruby Red
Navigation, Twin Panel Roof, Tech Pkg, 502a Equipment Group, Adaptive Cruise, BLIS, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power and Memory Seats, Trailer Tow Pkg, Back Up Cam and Sensors, Integrated Trailer Brake Cntrl, FX4, 20 Wheels, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Bright Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lane Keeping System w/Alert & Assist, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
