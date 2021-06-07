Sale $39,488 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 4 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7179968

7179968 Stock #: F41HXF

F41HXF VIN: 1FTEW1EP8JKF47068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,416 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Convenience Auto On/Off Headlamps Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.