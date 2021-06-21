$36,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 6 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

7528013 Stock #: 1102

1102 VIN: 1FTEW1E53JFA01799

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Mileage 129,617 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features

