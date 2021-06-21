Menu
2018 Ford F-150

129,617 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

129,617KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7528013
  • Stock #: 1102
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E53JFA01799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 1102
  • Mileage 129,617 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2018 Ford F150 XLT CREW CAB!!!
ACCIDENT FREE Carfax History!!! NEW LIFTED KIT BRAND, NEW TIRES CREW CAB, 5.0L V8, USB Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, 4X4, Bedliner, Matte FX4 Black Ford WHEELS FX4 DECAL PACKAGE , Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors BACK UP CAMERA , & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 129,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

