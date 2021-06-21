+ taxes & licensing
JUST IN 2018 Ford F150 XLT CREW CAB!!!
ACCIDENT FREE Carfax History!!! NEW LIFTED KIT BRAND, NEW TIRES CREW CAB, 5.0L V8, USB Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, 4X4, Bedliner, Matte FX4 Black Ford WHEELS FX4 DECAL PACKAGE , Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors BACK UP CAMERA , & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 129,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"
