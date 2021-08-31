Sale $42,455 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 0 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7717756

7717756 Stock #: F46VJG

F46VJG VIN: 1FTFW1EG0JKF18331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F46VJG

Mileage 73,045 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.