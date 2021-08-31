Menu
2018 Ford F-150

73,045 KM

Details Description Features

$42,455

+ tax & licensing
$42,455

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 302A | SPORT | NAV | CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 302A | SPORT | NAV | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$42,455

+ taxes & licensing

73,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7717756
  • Stock #: F46VJG
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG0JKF18331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F46VJG
  • Mileage 73,045 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302A | SPORT | NAV | PWR HTD SEATS | 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Oxford White

302A Equipment Group, Nav, Sport Pkg, Trailer Tow Pkg, Heated Power Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, CLEAN CARFAX, Back Up Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Starter, SYNC 3, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

