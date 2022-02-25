$40,450+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 302A SPORT | SPECIAL EDITION | NAV
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 302A SPORT | SPECIAL EDITION | NAV 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Lead Foot
302A Equipment Group, XLT Special Edition Package, Sport Pacakge, FX4 Off Road Package, Trailer Tow Package, Navigation, BLIS, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Heated Front Seats, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Running Boards, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power steering, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Unique Bodyside & Hood Decals, Unique Grille w/Ebony Black High-Gloss Mesh, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted, XLT Special Edition Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
