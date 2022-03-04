Sale $40,949 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8645354

8645354 Stock #: F4B6G1

F4B6G1 VIN: 1FTEW1EG9JFA10766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4B6G1

Mileage 111,269 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive HD shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Interior Security System tilt steering Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Convenience Keyless Entry Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Additional Features Split Front Bench Seats 6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.