$53,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,988
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Limited | 4x4 | 900A | SuperCrew 145
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$53,988
+ taxes & licensing
55,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205672
- Stock #: 5903
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG5JFC57699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9