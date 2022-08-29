Menu
2018 Ford F-150

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,988

+ tax & licensing
$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Limited | 4x4 | 900A | SuperCrew 145

2018 Ford F-150

Limited | 4x4 | 900A | SuperCrew 145

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9205672
  Stock #: 5903
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG5JFC57699

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-XXXX

204-284-7650

