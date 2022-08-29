$43,250+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT SPECIAL EDITION | TECH PKG
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$43,250
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9226453
- Stock #: F4FWF4
- VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFD06808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4FWF4
- Mileage 117,260 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A | Moonroof | Nav 5.0L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Race Red
Clean CARFAX!!
Key Features
- Equipment Group 502A
- Lariat Special Edition Pkg
- Technology Pkg
- Trailer Tow Pkg
- Lariat Sport Pkg
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Adjust Seats w/Driver Front Memory
- Heated 2nd Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel w/Memory
- Power Adjust Pedals w/Memory
- Remote Vehicle Start
- 3.73 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
- 136L Fuel Tank
- B&O Premium Audio
- SYNC 3
- 20" Wheels
Safety Features
- BLIS
- Active Park Assist
- 360 Camera w/Split View Display
- Integrated Trailer Brake Control
4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Active Park Assist, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, Automatic Temperature Control, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Running Boards, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake Assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Higher-Capacity Radiator, Higher-Power Cooling Fans, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lane Keeping System w/Alert & Assist, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Lariat Special Edition Package, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Memory Seat, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Pedal Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Step Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Technology Package, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Trailer Tow Package, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Unique Bodyside & Hood Decals, Unique Grille w/Dark-Foundry Mesh, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Ventilated Front Seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.