Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2018 Ford F-150
Platinum | 4x4 | 701A | Super Crew 145
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
46,336KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9338797
- Stock #: 22W1E310A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG4JFB15134
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,336 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, ABS brakes, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adjustable pedals, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 700A Base, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lane Keeping System w/Alert & Assist, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-In Bedliner, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter.
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4WD 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9