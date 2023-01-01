Menu
2018 Ford F-150

64,907 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Platinum Roof | Tech Pkg | Adapt Cruise | Loaded

Location

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

64,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9457438
  • Stock #: F4WGJC
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG8JFB91200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

