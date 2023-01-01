$33,969+ tax & licensing
$33,969
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT | 301A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
92,816KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9566437
- Stock #: 22W1E296A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP3JKE61828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22W1E296A
- Mileage 92,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD.
Red 2018 Ford F-150 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Bench Seating
Driver Side Airbag
