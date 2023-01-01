Menu
2018 Ford F-150

92,816 KM

Details Description Features

$33,969

+ tax & licensing
$33,969

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | 301A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | 301A | 4x4 | SuperCrew 145

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$33,969

+ taxes & licensing

92,816KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9566437
  • Stock #: 22W1E296A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3JKE61828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22W1E296A
  • Mileage 92,816 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Recent Arrival!

4WD.

Red 2018 Ford F-150 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Bench Seating
Driver Side Airbag

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

