$33,969 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 8 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9566437

9566437 Stock #: 22W1E296A

22W1E296A VIN: 1FTEW1EP3JKE61828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22W1E296A

Mileage 92,816 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Bench Seating Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.