2018 Ford F-250

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust break green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps) Rapid-Heat Supp...

