2018 Ford F-250

56,800 KM

Details Description Features

$61,750

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
Gas XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

56,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6231984
  • Stock #: U2059A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # U2059A
  • Mileage 56,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust break green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps) Rapid-Heat Supp...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

