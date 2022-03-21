Menu
2018 Ford F-350

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

Diesel XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2018 Ford F-350

Diesel XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8684378
  • Stock #: P4161B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
Vehicle Description

Look at this 2018 Ford F-350 Diesel XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-350 Diesel comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps), Electronic-Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, 128 Litre (34 Gallon) Fuel Tank, GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Cast Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5), and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

