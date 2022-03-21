$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2018 Ford F-350
Diesel XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8684378
- Stock #: P4161B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # P4161B
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2018 Ford F-350 Diesel XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-350 Diesel comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps), Electronic-Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, 128 Litre (34 Gallon) Fuel Tank, GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Cast Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5), and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.