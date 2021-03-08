2018 Ford Flex

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Block Heater Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Bose Sound System Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Home Link System Captains Chairs Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Collision Avoidance System Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

