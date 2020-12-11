Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

49,911 KM

Details Description Features

$16,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium New Brakes! LEATHER! NAV!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium New Brakes! LEATHER! NAV!

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 6318870
  2. 6318870
  3. 6318870
  4. 6318870
  5. 6318870
  6. 6318870
  7. 6318870
  8. 6318870
  9. 6318870
  10. 6318870
  11. 6318870
  12. 6318870
  13. 6318870
  14. 6318870
  15. 6318870
  16. 6318870
  17. 6318870
  18. 6318870
  19. 6318870
  20. 6318870
  21. 6318870
  22. 6318870
  23. 6318870
  24. 6318870
  25. 6318870
Contact Seller
Sale

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

49,911KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6318870
  • Stock #: F3K8RW
  • VIN: 1FADP3N21JL290036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K8RW
  • Mileage 49,911 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL! ONE OWNER! Sunroof!
10 Speaker Sound System
USB Connection
Rear View Camera
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Mirrors
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford Escape Tit...
 75,401 KM
$20,325 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lari...
 51,896 KM
$44,750 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 42,847 KM
$15,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory