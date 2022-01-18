$20,900+ tax & licensing
204-788-1100
2018 Ford Focus
SEL, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$20,900
- Listing ID: 8151508
- Stock #: 220241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,346 KM
Vehicle Description
* Clean Carfax. * Local One Owner. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Keyless Entry. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Rear Parking Sensors. * Cloth Seats. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Steering Wheel. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Front Fog Lights.
Vehicle Features
