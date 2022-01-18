Menu
2018 Ford Focus

18,346 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

SEL, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

18,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151508
  • Stock #: 220241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,346 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax. * Local One Owner. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Keyless Entry. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Rear Parking Sensors. * Cloth Seats. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Steering Wheel. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Front Fog Lights.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

