2018 Ford Focus

Listing ID: 8264001 Stock #: F4DM48 VIN: WF0DP3TH8J4126968
Exterior Colour
RACE RED
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
18,015 KM
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Unique RS Car Cover -inc: Shipped separately to dealer
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Carbon Fibre Interior Accents
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.