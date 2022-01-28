Menu
2018 Ford Focus

18,015 KM

Details Description Features

$50,000

+ tax & licensing
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

Rs

2018 Ford Focus

Rs

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 8264001
  2. 8264001
  3. 8264001
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

18,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8264001
  • Stock #: F4DM48
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH8J4126968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
4.06 axle ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
52.6 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wing Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Unique RS Car Cover -inc: Shipped separately to dealer
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Carbon Fibre Interior Accents
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Mirrors
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

