2018 Ford Focus

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 18,015 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater 4.06 axle ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension 52.6 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Xenon Headlights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wing Spoiler Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Unique RS Car Cover -inc: Shipped separately to dealer Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Carbon Fibre Interior Accents Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

