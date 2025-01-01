$19,877+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
SE AWD | Leather | Navigation | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$19,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 127,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Car | Navigation | SE Tech/My Ford Touch Package
Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with this 2018 Ford Fusion SE AWD. With only 127,630 km on the odometer, this well-maintained sedan is ready for many more adventures.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls
- SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Comprehensive safety features including multiple airbags
- Fuel-efficient engine with impressive economy
- Stylish White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Ford Fusion could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Visit our website or contact us directly to explore your options and start your journey with this versatile sedan.
Dealer permit #4454
