Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Car | Navigation | SE Tech/My Ford Touch Package Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with this 2018 Ford Fusion SE AWD. With only 127,630 km on the odometer, this well-maintained sedan is ready for many more adventures. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls - SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity - Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats - Comprehensive safety features including multiple airbags - Fuel-efficient engine with impressive economy - Stylish White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Ford Fusion could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Visit our website or contact us directly to explore your options and start your journey with this versatile sedan. Dealer permit #4454

2018 Ford Fusion

127,630 KM

Details Description Features

$19,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Fusion

SE AWD | Leather | Navigation | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
12448090

2018 Ford Fusion

SE AWD | Leather | Navigation | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12448090
  2. 12448090
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,877

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,630KM
VIN 3FA6P0T91JR112572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,630 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car | Navigation | SE Tech/My Ford Touch Package
Experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with this 2018 Ford Fusion SE AWD. With only 127,630 km on the odometer, this well-maintained sedan is ready for many more adventures.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls
- SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Comprehensive safety features including multiple airbags
- Fuel-efficient engine with impressive economy
- Stylish White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Ford Fusion could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Visit our website or contact us directly to explore your options and start your journey with this versatile sedan.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Convenience

Clock

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: 235/45R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT Crewcab 4X4 | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT Crewcab 4X4 | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 61,810 KM $37,087 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Accident Free | Heated Steering | Android Auto/Apple CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Accident Free | Heated Steering | Android Auto/Apple CarPlay 19,241 KM $37,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD | Local Vehicle | Leather | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD | Local Vehicle | Leather | Moonroof 126,755 KM $28,770 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,877

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Ford Fusion