Who says a midsize family sedan can't be stylish? Or luxurious? Or fun to drive? This 2018 Ford Fusion Titanium can be all of those things while being just as spacious, safe and practical for your family.



This 2018 Fusion Titanium comes equipped with, All-Wheel Drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, foglights, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, auto-dimming rear-view mirror auto-dimming door mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, a rear spoiler, ambient interior lighting, heated front seats, sport front seats, driver-seat memory settings, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar, a six-way power passenger seat, rear heat ducts, a rear center fold-down armrest, 60/40-split folding rear seats, audio and phone voice commands, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration, a CD player, a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system with AM/FM/SiriusXM satellite radio and HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port, Sync 3 technology interface with an 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two configurable gauge cluster displays, enhanced voice controls and an additional USB charging port.



Its powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 240 hp and 270 lb-ft torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.



