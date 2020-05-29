2018 Ford Fusion

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Steel spare wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

3.07 Axle Ratio

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Redundant Digital Speedometer

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

Engine: 2.5L iVCT

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

8-Way Driver Seat

62.5 L Fuel Tank

Smart Device Integration

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Driver Restriction Features

Passenger Seat

Requires Subscription

