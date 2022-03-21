$27,825+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
SE 202A | TECH PKG | HTD LTHR SEATS
- Listing ID: 8721827
- Stock #: F4J1MC
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD0JR215866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,023 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX CANADA = No reported Accidents
CARFAX CANADA = 1 Owner
2018 Ford Fusion SE 202A | TECH PKG | HTD LTHR SEATS 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic FWD White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Tech Pkg, Luxury Pkg, 202a Equipment Group, Driver Assist Pkg, Lane Keeping system, Blind spot detection, Heated Seats, Remote Starter, Auto Temp Control, Premium Audio with 11 speakers, Power Seats, Back up Camera and Sensors, 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, 6-Speed Automatic, (2) 4.2" Driver Configurable LCD Display, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Stop Start, Body Colour Door Handles with Chrome Inserts, Bright Exterior Door and Window Trim Mouldings, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication System: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully Automatic Headlights, Fusion SE Luxury Package, Fusion SE Technology Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Intelligent Access with Remote Start System, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Headlamps, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Panic alarm, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Premium Audio System with 11 Speakers, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Sensing System, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Upgraded Exterior Mirrors, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Warm Interior Accents, Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
