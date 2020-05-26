Menu
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium LOCAL TRADE | LOW LOW KM

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium LOCAL TRADE | LOW LOW KM

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,358KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5024790
  • Stock #: F363R4
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH0J5164462
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Magnetic 2018 RWD EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Manual

Back Up Camera and Sensors, Heated and Cooling Leather Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player w/SiriusXM, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheel & Stripe Package, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Machined-Face Aluminum.

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Safety
  • Passenger Airbag
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

