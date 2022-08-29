Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

45,747 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

GT **New Arrival**

Location

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

45,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9081634
  • Stock #: U2477A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 45,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2018 Ford Mustang GT **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang features the following options: ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD), Wheels: 18" x 8" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Systems Monitor, and SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

