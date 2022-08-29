2018 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 7 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9081634

9081634 Stock #: U2477A

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 45,747 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.