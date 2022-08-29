$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
GT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
- Listing ID: 9081634
- Stock #: U2477A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 45,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Ford Mustang GT **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang features the following options: ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD), Wheels: 18" x 8" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Systems Monitor, and SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
