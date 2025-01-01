Menu
Details

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,399 KM

Discover the versatility of this 2018 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XL! Perfect for large families or businesses, this spacious van offers comfort and practicality in one package.

Key Features:
- Accommodates up to 12 passengers comfortably
- Reliable 3.7L 6-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Rear-wheel drive for enhanced stability
- Equipped with a back-up camera for easy maneuvering
- Hydraulic power-assist steering for smooth handling
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors
- Sliding rear passenger side door for convenient access

Experience the Ford Transit's impressive capabilities firsthand. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or explore our website for more information. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a dependable and spacious passenger van!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Rear-wheel drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

