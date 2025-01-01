$43,629+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XL 12 passenger | Mid Roof |
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$43,629
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 124,399 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatility of this 2018 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XL! Perfect for large families or businesses, this spacious van offers comfort and practicality in one package.
Key Features:
- Accommodates up to 12 passengers comfortably
- Reliable 3.7L 6-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Rear-wheel drive for enhanced stability
- Equipped with a back-up camera for easy maneuvering
- Hydraulic power-assist steering for smooth handling
- Advanced safety features including airbag occupancy sensors
- Sliding rear passenger side door for convenient access
Experience the Ford Transit's impressive capabilities firsthand. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or explore our website for more information. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a dependable and spacious passenger van!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
204-661-9555